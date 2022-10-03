Take A Look Inside Delta’s New $100M Casino (PHOTOS)

Delta is home to Metro Vancouver’s newest casino and it’s filled with exciting dining, gaming and entertainment options. The new Cascades Casino Delta features 500 slots, 18 table games and stadium-style gaming, as well as Gateway’s signature restaurants MATCH Eatery & Public House, the Buffet and Summit Bar.

RELATED: This New Retro Brewery Will Serve Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza in Port Moody

The new casino represents an investment of $99.3 million in Delta and the creation of hundreds of new jobs.

Cascades Casino Delta Exterior + Lobby

Gaming Floor

“I am proud to say, despite the challenges of the pandemic over the last two and a half years, we finally reached our destination,” said Gateway’s Chief Operating Officer, Rob Ward.

“This new property is testimony to the resiliency and determination of a great many people who kept their focus and worked hard together to create a state-of-the-art entertainment destination for the City of Delta.”

Gateway has successful Cascades properties in Langley, Kamloops and Penticton.

The signature restaurant brand, MATCH Eatery & Public House, offers the welcoming experience of a neighbourhood pub with the energy of a sports bar, plus live entertainment and multi-season patio spaces. Cascades also features the Buffet, which provides a unique combination of food at a great price point and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Match Eatery Delta

Casino Buffet

Rounding out the amenities is a new state-of-the-art 5,000 sq. ft ballroom that converts into three separate conference spaces.

MORE PLACES TO EXPLORE:

Cascades Casino Delta

Address: 6005 BC-17A, Delta

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.