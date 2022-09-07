This New Retro Brewery Will Serve Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza in Port Moody

You can never have too much beer and pizza. And now you can get the best of both worlds at a new retro brewery coming soon to Port Moody.
But Rewind Beer won’t just serve any pizza, it’s whipping up Hightop pizza.
Also known as Detroit-style deep dish, these pies are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of pizza eaters.
It’s not just the pizza that will set Rewind Beer apart from the rest. The brewery is all about rewinding time into the past to give visitors a taste of nostalgia along with their meal.
The new hot spot will have throwback posters plastered on the walls, along with other finishing touches giving a nod to the 80s and 90s.
Keep an eye on their Instagram for an opening date, or if you just want to enjoy some 80s and 90s references.
Rewind Beer
When: Opening TBA
Where: 2809 Murray Street, Port Moody
