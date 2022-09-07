This New Retro Brewery Will Serve Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza in Port Moody

You can never have too much beer and pizza. And now you can get the best of both worlds at a new retro brewery coming soon to Port Moody.

But Rewind Beer won’t just serve any pizza, it’s whipping up Hightop pizza.

RELATED: This Vancouver Restaurant Serves Flights Of Mexican Food

Also known as Detroit-style deep dish, these pies are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of pizza eaters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rewind Beer Co. (@rewindbeer)

It’s not just the pizza that will set Rewind Beer apart from the rest. The brewery is all about rewinding time into the past to give visitors a taste of nostalgia along with their meal.

The new hot spot will have throwback posters plastered on the walls, along with other finishing touches giving a nod to the 80s and 90s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rewind Beer Co. (@rewindbeer)

Keep an eye on their Instagram for an opening date, or if you just want to enjoy some 80s and 90s references.

Rewind Beer

When: Opening TBA

Where: 2809 Murray Street, Port Moody

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.