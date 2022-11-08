The Granville Flea is partnering with Heatvault and NFS to bring you local shoppers “The HYPEFLEA” – a market hosting some of the biggest vendors in streetwear, vintage clothing, sneakers, collectibles, and HYPE ART!

The market will be hosting its first sale at one of the biggest cultural hubs in Vancouver at Fortune Sound in Chinatown.

RELATED: First-ever Estée Lauder Companies Warehouse Sale Takes Place in Vancouver this Month

As always this event is for all ages, with music provided by the Table Tutors DJ School featuring notable DJs.

DD Mau a Chinatown staple will also be hosting a special brunch sitting from 12-4 pm to fill all the empty bellies after a day of shopping/thrifting/bargaining. The brunch is first come first served.

General admission to the event is $8.00 online. Tickets will also be available at the door.

MORE UPCOMING SHOPPING EVENTS:

The HYPEFLEA Vancouver Market

When: 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., Sunday, November 13

Where: Fortune Sound Club (East Pender Street Vancouver, BC V6A 1T5)

Tickets: Available online at www.granvilleflea.com and at the door