Estée Lauder Companies’ First-ever Vancouver Warehouse Sale

Save the date. This is the FIRST-EVER Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale in Vancouver! No reservations are required for shoppers, and the event is open to the public.

Hosted by the Premium Retail Group, discover unbelievable discounts on Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown and Bumble & Bumble.

Discounts of 50% or more will be available on products including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and more.

Please note:

  1. Strollers are not permitted inside the event.
  2. Children under the age of 10 are not permitted inside the event.

Estée Lauder Companies’ Vancouver Warehouse Sale

When: November 10-13, 2022

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – East Exhibition Hall B | 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0C3

Hours: Thursday & Friday 10:00AM-8:00PM | Saturday & Sunday 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Methods of Payment: VISA, MASTERCARD, Debit, ApplePay, AndroidPay & Cash Accepted

 

Location

Vancouver Convention Centre

1055 Canada Pl
Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date:

    November 10 @ 10:00 am

  • End Date:

    November 13 @ 5:00 pm

  • Tickets:

    Free

