23 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (July 15-17)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

RELATED: Nando’s Is Giving Away Free Chicken + Fries For One Day Only Next Week

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

TD Uptown Live Street Fest

The event will cover more than six city blocks in the Uptown business district of the city around Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street. There will be no shortage of fun things to see and do for all ages.

An impressive line-up of performers will take the stage, plus there will be a series of interactive exhibits, family-friendly activities, local artisans and delicious food trucks to explore.

When & Where: Saturday, July 16 – Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street, New Westminster

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic!

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Chinatown Festival

Spend the weekend with your family and friends experiencing culture, music, dancing, contests, shopping, activities and did we mention amazing food.

When & Where: July 16, 2022 11am to 7pm and July 17, 2022 11am to 5pm, Chinatown Vancouver

Star Wars Basketball Game

May the force be with you at an out-of-this-galaxy basketball game coming to Langley this weekend. Fans are encouraged to dress in costumes inspired by their favourite Star Wars characters. So expect to see Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Yoda, and maybe even Jar-Jar.

From the Imperial March to the roar of Chewbacca, there is a ton of fun to be had at this extraordinary game. The game day experience is tailored to showcase characters, audio and visuals from across the Star Wars universe.

When & Where: July 17, Tipoff is at 1pm at the Langley Events Centre. The Bandits also have an exciting home game on Friday night.

Potion Putt

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional Wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

Brentwood Block Party

Block parties are returning for a series of events in Brentwood. This weekend’s block party will focus on celebrating family with family-friendly activities. There will also be a dozen food trucks on site.

When & Where: July 16th & 17th, 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market is back this Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: July 15, 5-10 pm at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave.

Vancouver Greek Summerfest

Back for its 36th consecutive year, Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest runs from July 7th to July 10th and then July 14th – 17th. It’s an annual celebration of food, entertainment, and family fun.

When & Where: All weekend, 4641 Boundary Road

Port Moody Rib Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

Those with a big appetite are invited to check out Port Moody’s Rib Fest this weekend. The annual three-day live music and food event will feature six rib trucks, a beer garden and 16 bands.

When & Where: July 15th to 17th, Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

NEW DATES: Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the new dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Boundary Bay Airshow

The Boundary Bay Airshow returns to the skies of Delta this Saturday The Airshow last took place in 2019, thrilling audiences with stunning aerobatic maneuvers from some of the most exciting pilots and aerial acts in North America.

When & Where: July 16 – gates open at 11am; airshow from 1pm – 4pm at Boundary Bay Airport

Opera In The Park

Head down to Deer Lake Park for the inaugural performance of Opera in Park featuring classics from your favorite movies including Habanera in Carmen by Georges Bizet, Nessun Dorma from Turandot by Giacomo Puccini and O Fortuna from Carmina Burana by Carl Orff.

There will also be fun activities for families starting at 1 pm, including balloon twisters, face painting, a costume station, clowns, a stilt walker, CircusWest, food trucks and various fun costumed performers roaming the site ready to pose for pictures and entertain.

When & Where: J –

Ongoing Things To Do

Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is New Westminster’s weekly summer event running every Friday evening from 5:00-8:00pm for eight consecutive weeks (July 7 – August 25) on the 600 block of Front Street. The family friendly market will feature food trucks, a beer garden, artisan vendors, and live music.

When & Where: 5-8pm on Friday, 600 block of Front Street, Downtown New West

Glow in the Dark Paddleboarding

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

When & Where: Each tour departs from Granville Island every Friday and Saturday

Playland

Playland is back with the classic attractions that park goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. In addition, the haunted house will also return to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Select days and every weekend throughout June and July at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3pm – 11pm, every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street (Gastown)

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.