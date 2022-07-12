Nando’s Is Giving Away Free Chicken + Fries For One Day Only

Can’t get enough Peri-Peri in your life? You’re in luck. Nando’s is celebrating Nelson Mandela Day with a great deal.
On July 18, guests can get a free 1/4 chicken with a side of their ever so popular Peri-Peri fries.
In order to score deal, you just have to bring one non-perishable food item to donate.
The offer is only available between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Just head over to any of Nandos’ locations across the province to get your fill of free chicken and fries.
Free Nando’s Chicken & Fries
When: Monday, July 18, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: All Nando’s locations across Canada
Cost: FREE! Just bring along one non-perishable food item to get the deal
