17 Holiday Attractions In Vancouver Now Open & Should Be On Your Bucket List

It’s getting rather frosty and festive in Metro Vancouver.

If you enjoy taking part in holiday themed events and trying to create your festive bucket list, we have gone ahead and done that for you. Browse through the major holiday events currently open in Metro Vancouver, then check off the ones that appeal to you most.

With most, there are online tickets needed and space is limited per day. Regardless, it’s great to see some events make a comeback.

Vancouver

Stanley Park Christmas Train

Bright Nights in Stanley Park returned after having to be closed due to the pandemic last year, and they’re opening this Friday. The train has been running for 24 years, and one of the most popular holiday tradition and events in Vancouver for those with families especially. It delights guests with decorated lights, music and an entire Christmas village. It’s a great family event full of festive glee.

Skating at Robson Square

Robson Square’s Ice Rink will open this weekend. Enjoy gliding in this iconic space in the heart of downtown, right in the centre of all the hustle and bustle of holiday happenings. Skating here with the family is truly magical and out of a Christmas movie it feels. Best of all, bring your own skates, and the experience is free!

VanDusen Gardens’ Festival of Lights

Back to offer all the enchantment, the VanDusen of Festival of Lights returned. This is one of the favourite holiday events in Vancouver and has run every year since 1984. Over the years it’s grown to encompass more than 1 million dazzling lights and displays and spread holiday cheer.

Magical Winter Lights at PNE/Playland

Back by popular demand, PNE/Playland is kicking off their drive-through Winter Lights event. This is perfect for a safe and entertaining experience with your family. Without having to leave your car you can enjoy nine enchanted lands filled with glowing lights and live performers. There is also a feast of treats to enjoy at this festival.

The Vancouver Christmas Market

Back at Jack Poole Plaza, the Vancouver Christmas Market opens up on November 13. Offering an authentic German Christmas market appeal, this festival unites everyone and offers attractions, delicious eats and treats, hot seasonal drinks, twinkling lights and more. This European-inspired Christmas village will sure be a must-see of the season.

Lumiere

Witness Lumière which is a number of illuminated artwork displays is expanding throughout Vancouver’s downtown core. Back for its 8th year, Lumière will be spread across to mesmerize in various pockets of Vancouver’s West End.

Lights of Hope

The Lights of Hope are back on at St. Pauls Hospital in downtown Vancouver. Located at 1081 Burrard Street, the lights take up the entire front interface of the hospital. They bring hope to patients and support staff, and joy to passerbys. People are encouraged to give hope by donating at the Living Light installation or online.

Tinseltown Pop-Up Bar

A Christmas themed pop-up bar has opened up for guests on Granville Street in Vancouver. Tinseltown’ is a fully immersive Santa’s workshop inspired cocktail bar that is likely to be very popular this winter. There will be festive lights, decor, and even Santa and his elves.

North Vancouver & Squamish

Capilano Suspension Bridge & ‘Lights with Heights’

With much anticipation Canyon Lights will be returning to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has returned. You can witness the Capilano River become illuminated, while walking across the illuminated 140 metres long breath-taking suspension bridge. The entire rainforest and infamous Treetops Adventure is also lit up with dazzling lights.

Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain

Grouse Mountain has announced the return of the Peak of Christmas event. They will be hosting reindeers, Santa’s workshop, an outdoor skating rink, sledding, light tunnel walk and so much more! This North Pole set-up and holiday fun goes from November 25th to January 3rd, 2022

The North Pole Express Train

The Railway Museum of BC is bringing back its beloved holiday magic experience with the North Pole Express Train Ride in Squamish. You can board the train and head straight towards Santa’s home town. On for select weekends, the train’s first ride will be happened on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Burnaby

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village

The Burnaby Village Museum will host their annual event, Heritage Christmas. It is a completely transformed holiday experienced with traditional decorations, lights and holiday spirit. The entire village will be adorned with festive displays. The event will be ongoing till January 3, and the best part yet—it’s free.

Surrey

Lumagica

For the first time ever, Lumagica will be coming to BC. The massive light festival will be taking place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.The fairgrounds will be transformed into various magical lands that capture the spirit of the holidays. Stroll on a 1km walk that is fully light up and take a light tunnel through to Gingerbread lane. It eventually leads you to a North Pole village and tonnes of amazing displays.

Christmas Store at Potters

While it’s not technically an event, many enjoy visiting the Christmas Store at Potters Nursery. The entire nursery has transformed into a magical winter wonderland and has all your holiday wants and needs. The massive 28,000 sq-ft space is full of enchanted decor, wonderful gifts, and so much more. A number of themes that make this spot worthy of being added to your holiday “things to do” bucket list.

Surrey Holiday Lights Festival

The entire area in Surrey Civic Plaza has transformed into an intimate, magical winter wonderland. This is a dazzling new holiday lights and music festival with immersive and wondrous indoor and outdoor displays plus live music across two stages. Guests can enjoy Surrey Holiday Lights between 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, from now until January 2, 2022.

Langley

Glow Langley

Given the success of last year’s experience, Glow Langley is bringing back its drive-through winter wonderland event. Guests can enjoy magical landscapes, a million twinkling light displays, and festive joy all from the comfort of their car.

Christmas in Williams Park

The annual Christmas in Williams Park lights display is back. This time being a drive-through with no requirement for advanced booking. This is a completely free event where families can enjoy the route multiple times.

Check back often, as this list will get updated as more holiday events open up in Metro Vancouver.

Happy Holidays!

