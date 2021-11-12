Here’s Everything You Can Eat While At The Vancouver Christmas Market

This year’s Vancouver Christmas Market will be no exception to supplying delicious treats and eats.

Traditionally serving up German feasts, this year all of the annual favourites will be back. Whether you enjoy the pretzels, the pork haus, or those yummy rolled up pancakes, there is no shortage of foods to try.

In addition to the classics, there are some new items that are joining the holiday festival. We are taking a look at all the foods you can eat while frolicking at the Vancouver Christmas Market this year.

This year there will be 42 food and drink options, including vendors selling food and drink items. This of course includes the delicious Glühwein (hot spiced and mulled wine) and Kinderpunsch (German hot chocolate) served up at the pyramid.

Here is a complete list of all the possible options for purchase relating to food and drink this year.

42 Things To Try at the Vancouver Christmas Market

Glühwein and Other Drinks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Christmas Market (@vanchristmas)



Let’s start with the obvious, the classic drink people line up for every year. Try this traditional hot-spiced mulled wine at the Christmas Pyramid, or other traditional German drinks, including non-alcoholic options.

Bavarian Beer Haus

If beer is your thing, stop by at the German beer house which sells high-quality Bavarian beer. Try the Erdinger, a traditional beer or any that intrigues you.

Mr. Hotcakes

Back by popular demand are Mr. Hotcakes’ syrup-filled pancakes that are topped with whipped cream, and perfect on a cold evening.

Das Kartoffelhaus Hurricane Potatoes

Indulge in these tasty hurricane potatoes on a stick that are great for snacking. Choose from a variety of toppings to customize it.

THOSE Pretzels

Everyone knows these small, crunchy pretzels that are popular every year and much sought after. THOSE Pretzels are a Floer family secret recipe.

Bon Macaron Patisserie

They are both beautiful and tasty. These locally made macarons come in a variety of flavours and decorated in festive designs.

Transylvanian Chimney Cakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Christmas Market (@vanchristmas)



These pastries are rolled up, dusted with sugar, and roasted. They are a mix of crunchy and soft and fluffy and overall delicious.

Turkey Haus

Turkey Haus is juicy German-style Turkey drumsticks that are coated in glazes. All in all, it’s utterly mouth-watering.

Das Lángos Haus

Lángos is Hungarian street food that is a deep-fried flatbread. You can have it sweet or savoury with toppings such as sour cream, grated cheese, bacon bits, or jam, chocolate spread, and more.

Two Sweet Elves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D.White (@d_snow_white3)



Two Sweet Elves offers croffles. They are small puffed pancakes which is a mix between a croissant and waffle. Here you can also get an Affogato, which is an espresso topped with ice cream.

Das Fish Haus

This market favourite offers European delicacies such as Ukrainian Borscht, which is a beet soup, and Fischbrötchen, which is a sandwich made with fish, fresh white or dried onions, pickles, remoulade, creamy horseradish sauce, and ketchup or cocktail sauce, commonly eaten in Northern Germany.

Stollenhaus

German Stollen is traditional Christmas bread. It is a fruit bread made with nuts, spices, and dried/candied fruits, coated with powdered sugar and filled with marzipan.

Continental Brat Haus

An artisan that sells high-quality German-style sausage sourced from local farmers.

Barista Brothers Espresso Bar & Coffee Catering

A Vancouver gem, Barista Brothers Espresso Bar is a mobile espresso bar and catering company that offers any warm beverage you need: Hot Chocolate, Lattes, Cappuccino, Mocha, Hot Cider, etc.

Das Gulasch Haus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Let’s eat (@anneventurous.appetite)



Once voted the best food at the Vancouver Christmas Market by the Georgia Straight, Das Gulasch Haus is a stew made with braised BC beef, potatoes, and Hungarian paprika, served in a bread bowl. There will also be vegan options available.

Das Apfel Haus

Try traditional German apple drinks and candied apples, they look good, smell great and taste even better.

Charcuterie Haus

Enjoy the finest pork, sea salt, and seasonal flavourings on your charcuterie board. You can choose your seasoning from espelette pepper, Provencal herb, garlic, truffle or peppercorn.

Haxen Haus

Try Schweinshaxe, large pork shank roasted on a special rotisserie. This meat is cooked until it’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

Das Schnitzel Haus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Das Schnitzel Haus (@schnitzel.haus)



Of course there is Schnitzel. Try this tenderized, boneless meat cutlet that is breaded in flour, egg and breadcrumbs, and then deep-fried. You can also have it topped with mushroom sauce.

Traditional Spanish Churros

These warm and delicious churros can be found rolled in sugar, or coated with white or dark chocolate, along with a brand new chocolate dip.

Squid Feast

Taiwanese-style fried squid that has been a staple part of the Richmond Night Market and now offered at the Vancouver Christmas Market for the first time.

JJ’s Roasted Chestnuts

It’s not Christmas without European-style roasted chestnuts. These are a perfect snack for a cold evening or night.

Mr. Pretzels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr.Pretzels Canada (@mrpretzelscanada)



Popular in over 300 countries, Mr. Pretzels will be selling its famous, soft, chewy pretzels. They are a must-try for the big pretzel lover.

Perfectly Nuts

Get a variety of sweet and savoury nuts. Try walnuts, cashews, almonds, pistachios and pecans in multiple flavours like cinnamon glaze, garlic pepper and lime saffron.

Other Vendors Selling Food or Drinks Include:

Pearls Perogies

Mukasi Coffee Roasters

Slow Bottled Sunday – sauces and condiments

DaBomb Goodies – flavoured hot chocolate bombs

Gingeraki – ginger- and turmeric-based elixirs

Wayward Distillery Craft Spirits

Mulling Spice Haus – handcrafted, gourmet mulling spice pouches

Breadymix – ready-to-make German bread mix

Damiani Fine Foods – various Italian food products

Vancouver Flurer Smokery – fresh and smoked seafood products

I Love Chocolate

Taste the Wild – wild mushrooms

Di Oliva Tasting Bar

Crescent Hill Winery

Howling Moon Craft Cider

Cheese Me Raclette

Zotter Chocolates

Sonnentor Tea

Whatever you choose to eat or drink, or purchase to try at home, there is no doubt your heart and bellies will be filled with joy.

