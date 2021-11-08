Coquitlam Just Got a New Bar Bakery and Dessert Lovers Have Over 30 Options

One of North Vancouver’s popular bakeries has expanded its presence with a new location in Coquitlam.

With over 30 different options of gourmet bars, BjornBar Bakery seems to have a little something for everyone with a sweet tooth.

The new location just opened on October 29 at 111-581 Clarke Rd, often referred to as “Burquitlam” by locals.

BjornBar Bakery specializes in classic desserts bars. Their concept is home style baking but with a touch of sophistication. Or as they call, “elevated nostalgic baking”.

To clarify, the bakery does offer up other baked goods, including cakes and even lunch and soups. However, the bars are the main attraction.

What To Try

You’ll find many unique flavours on the menu such as S’more Bar, Mango Bar, Cheesy Bar (with cheesecake not cheese), and BrûléeBar to name just a few.

There are also drool-worthy seasonal items like the Candy Cane Bar, GingerBread Bar, Apple Spice Bar, and more.

BjornBar Bakery

Address: 111-581 Clarke Rd, Coquitlam

Hours: Monday-Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday-Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

