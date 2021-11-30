Here’s Everything You Can Eat At PNE’s Drive-Through Winter Lights Festival

With no surprise, this holiday PNE festival is serving up some delicious and drool-worthy treats.

Winter Lights is hosting a number of tasty eats and decadent desserts that are need to be explored. Indulge in a menu of choices from poutine to deep-fried oreos and more. It’s the PNE, would you expect anything less?

We are exploring the menu available at this year’s PNE Winter Lights.

Being a drive-through event, didn’t hinder the organizers from offering attendees delectable fair food. At the start of the drive you will be able to enjoy hot chocolate or other hot drink, popcorn and/or mini donuts.

Upon finishing the festive display tour, there will be a glorious spread of food trucks.

Treats To Eat at PNE Winter Lights 2021

Unroutine Poutine

A regular vendor at the fair, the poutine creations are a bit unorthodox but very filling and delicious. Try the Christmas Dinner – Fries covered with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, cheese curds and vegetarian gravy.

Twisted Potato

Is it even a festival without Twisted Potato? Although you may think when you’ve seen one twisted and deep-fried potato you’ve seen it all… think again. This try the flavour topping of Christmas sprinkles to make it festive.

Stevie-O’s Sweets and Treats

Back by popular demand are the treats by Stevie-O. This food truck is serving up all the sugar you could want and more with fun takes on loved treats. One of the all-time favourites is fried and battered oreos. Don’t knock it till’ you’ve tried it.

Street Burgers and Dogs

Come hungry to indulge in Street burgers massive burgers or hot dogs. On the festive menu is a must-try Holiday Enchanted Burger (beef) topped with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. It’s literally a whole meal.

Saltspring Noodle Bar

Noodles on a cold day make for the perfect dinner. Saltspring Noodle Bar is a long-time favourite, serving up noodle boxes with chicken & vegetables and choice of sauce. You can opt to make it a combo with 4 dumplings and a drink.

Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza

Wood fire pizza that is out of this world, is something you need to experience. A must-try is the Holiday Wreath Pizza topped with tomato sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula & fennel.

Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts

The same people that brought us rainbow grilled cheese are serving up mouth-wateringly good mini-donuts this year. Known to create amazing flavours, this year you can try plain or cinnamon sugar by the bag or bucket. For a holiday spin go for the red velvet or honey glazed on a stick.

Cocoa Hut

No festival is complete without decadent hot chocolate, right? For a festive take on it, try: Peppermint Hot Chocolate with whipping cream & sprinkles.

Whatever you choose to eat at PNE Winter Lights, may your belly be jolly… just like another guy we know.

