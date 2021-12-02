Surrey Just Got A Dazzling New Holiday Lights + Music Festival

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and this new Surrey event proves it.

Surrey Holiday Lights has transformed Surrey Civic Plaza into an intimate, magical winter wonderland. This dazzling new holiday lights and music festival will get anyone into the holiday spirit (even the Grinch).

With immersive and wondrous indoor and outdoor displays plus live music across two stages, guests can enjoy Surrey Holiday Lights between 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, from now until January 2, 2022.

The Christmas Musical is on daily at 5pm and 7pm with Mrs. Claus herself, so make sure not to miss it!

The festive event is easily accessible even if you aren’t in Surrey. For those driving, there is secure pay parking on-site at the Surrey City Hall parkade. Taking transit? The Surrey Central SkyTrain and bus loop are right next door.

Things to do and see at Surrey Holiday Lights

Holiday Lights Tent

Experience the dazzling Holiday Lights Tent, with an array of exhibits including the iconic animatronic Woodward’s window Santa and His Elves, ’Twas The Night Before Christmas, Holiday House and Santa’s Workshop.

Be sure to check out the other key exhibits too. There is an enchanting Gingerbread Village, a Holiday Market (with something for everyone on your list) and the North Pole Stage featuring The Christmas Musical starring Mrs. Claus and her jolly elves.

Spectators can take in a canopy of twinkly lights overhead and lots of photo opportunities. Santa Claus himself will also make an appearance, so guests can get a free photo with the man in red throughout the month of December at 5:30pm and 7:30pm daily.

Outdoor Snowflake Stage

Discover the festive Outdoor Snowflake Stage beside Surrey’s majestic 60-foot Christmas tree. This stage has performances all day long, including carolers and other local talent! The stage is accompanied by a Tunnel of Light, reindeer, polar bears and other stunning illuminated features, visitors will feel like they’ve been transported to a winter wonderland.

This is where you’ll want to keep your camera handy fully charged to capture the magic of this area.

Enchanted Eats

Dig into some of the best food trucks the region has to offer such as classic favourites like mini donuts and grilled cheese to twisted potatoes. You can also indulge in some festive treats at the Hot Chocolate Bar, serving up delicious gourmet hot chocolate and French vanilla, with the option to add Forty Creek Cream for some extra warmth as you take in your surroundings.

Live Entertainment

Of course, there will also be plenty of live entertainment to get spectators into the holiday spirit. The event will feature Studio Cloud 30 Carolers, marimbas, ukuleles, The Christmas Cast, Bobs & LoLo, Robin Reddy, Michaela Slinger, and much more.

All in all, Surrey Holiday Lights is the perfect way to start a new holiday tradition and feel the true magic of Christmas.

Tickets are available online, make sure to reserve yours before spaces fill up.

Surrey Holiday Lights

Address: Surrey Civic Plaza, at 13450 104 Avenue.

Dates and Hours: 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily until January 2, 2022.

This is branded content brought to you by the City of Surrey. To learn more about the event please visit the website.