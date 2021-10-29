This 28,000 Sq-Ft Christmas Store In Surrey Is The Largest In B.C.

It will be easy to deck the halls once you visit the most epic and largest Christmas store in Western Canada.

Once again, Potters Nursery will be transforming into a magical winter wonderland and your holiday go-to for all things Christmas. In the massive 28,000 sq-ft space there will be enchanted decor, wonderful gifts, and so much more.

Aside from being a magical Christmas store, there are a number of themes that make this spot worthy of being added to your holiday bucket list.

Inside the Christmas Store at Potters

In addition to carrying over tens of thousands of holiday items, there are a few features in the store that are exceptionally unique to just your average holiday shop.

Candy Land Sweet Tree

Check out the upside down Potters’ “Sweet Tree.” The beautiful tree is decorated with candy ornaments in the shape of ice cream cones, donuts, and cupcakes. There is even a massive scoops of ice cream on top. Look, don’t eat though.

Gourmet Treats

As always there will be a Gourmet Food area. These include food products you can’t always come across such as multiple flavours of popcorn, hot chocolate, jams and sauces. They recommend trying the Butter Tart Caramel sauce. This year there are new items added including: Cranberries Naturally from Fort Langley, farm-direct B.C. honey, and classic mince tarts from Scotland.

The Dark Room

This is a 3,000 sq-ft attraction inside the store. Illuminated by various lights, there are many characters to enjoy in this space, including: The Grinch, Star Wars, Peanuts, Christmas Vacation, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and even retro Bubble Lights.

Gnomes & Elves

It’s not exactly Christmas without elves right? The Gnomes & Elves Room has these characters in every price range to complete your workshop decor at home.

There are other fun areas to check out within this annual Christmas store at Potters including Petland, ladies’ fashions and trendy gifts for men.

Fa-la-lots of fun to be had here!

The Christmas Store at Potters

Hours: Open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Dec. 24th, 2021

Address: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

