This winter you can expect to strap on some skates and frolic in one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks.

After being forced to stay closed last year, Robson Square Ice Rink will return to the public this holiday season.

The rink plans to open to the public in on Thursday, December 2, December 2021.

This ice rink has always been a popular spot for holiday shoppers. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, it is an outdoor rink with a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

It provides guests an unique experience, skating around while taking in the hustle and bustle of the busiest time of year. Nothing sings Christmas quite like it.

The rink’s skate rental and a cafe area is expected to open as well, along with their heated outdoor patio. Skating is normally free for those who brings their own skates, or you can rent a pair for a small fee.

As a part of their 12 Days of Christmas programming, they are also hoping to host a number of live music performances starting December 13 and continuing all the way to Christmas Eve on the 24.

The rink usually stays open until February. With hours of operations being Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. (holiday hours may vary).

Robson Square Ice Rink

Location: 800 Robson Square, Vancouver – Right by the Law Courts and at the back of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Hours: Sun-Thurs 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Fri & Sat 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Holiday hours may vary

