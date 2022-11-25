This winter you can expect to strap on some skates and frolic in one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks. After being forced to stay closed last year, Robson Square Ice Rink will return to the public this holiday season.

The rink plans to open to the public on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

This ice rink has always been a popular spot for holiday shoppers. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, it is an outdoor rink with a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

It provides guests a unique experience, skating around while taking in the hustle and bustle of the busiest time of year. Nothing sings Christmas quite like it.

The rink will stay open until February 28, 2023. With hours of operations being Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Robson Square Skating Schedule 2022

HOURS OF OPERATION Sunday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Friday and Saturday: 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM

HOLIDAY HOURS Christmas Eve (December 24th) 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Christmas Day (December 25th) 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM Boxing Day (December 26th) 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM New Year’s Eve (December 31st) 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM New Year’s Day (January 1st) 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Rental Pricing

The rink’s skate rental and a cafe area is expected to open as well, along with their heated outdoor patio. Skating is normally free for those who brings their own skates, or you can rent a pair for a small fee.

Item Cost Skate Rental $5.00 Ice Cleat Rental $2.00 Skate Sharpening

(when available) $5.00

*Prices above include tax and helmets are free of charge with skate rental.

This year organizers are introducing a release of liability, waiver of claims and assumption of risks agreement for anyone who skates at the Robson Square Ice Rink. As a condition of skating at Robson Square, all guests will be required to agree to this Release Agreement at the time of purchase.

Robson Square Ice Rink

Location: 800 Robson Square, Vancouver – Right by the Law Courts and at the back of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

