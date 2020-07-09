Here’s Everything You Can Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend

There’s another rainy weekend ahead, but as quarantine restrictions ease up, you can still go out and enjoy some of what Vancouver has to offer.

So, with a face mask and hand sanitizer on hand, here’s 11 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend:

With safety precautions in place, Playland is reopening this weekend with 12 rides and attractions for families. There will be safety measures in place and patrons will get “fun” masks to wear while they enjoy the rides.

When: Friday-Sundays during two time slots. From 10:30 am-2:30 pm or 3:30 pm-7:30 pm

Where: Hastings Park, 2901 E. Hastings St

Support The Vancouver Aquarium

After a three-month closure, the Vancouver Aquarium opened back up to the public last month. So, this weekend, you can revisit some of your favourite sea animals from the otters to the jellyfish.

When: Open now

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

The Vancouver Greek Summerfest is still set to happen, but it may look a little different this year. The annual event is focusing on food to go, as it keeps safety protocols, amid the pandemic, in mind.

When: July 10-12th, at 12-8 pm

Where: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4541 Boundary Rd.

The Polygon Gallery is telling the Vancouver Canucks’ history through a photo exhibit, with rare images from the 1950’s and onward.

When: Now until August 2nd, 2020

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

North Vancouver’s most popular attraction reopened to the public last month. Rain or shine, people can now return and explore from 9 am-6 pm.

When: Now until October 12th

Where: 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver

Although most travelling is still off the table, you can enjoy views of Canada through this flight simulator experience. Flyover Canada is back—you just have to plan your visit ahead of time with a booking.

When: Book a time

Where: 201-999 Canada Place

VanDusen Botanical Garden reopened in May, but with several safety measures in place. The Vancouver gardens is only allowing 30 people in at a time, with several pathways limited to one-way only.

When: Book a time

Where: 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t played a game at Rogers Arena since March, but they’re welcoming fans back in a new way. The Canucks have turned the arena into a drive-thru food stop, where people can order meals for pick-up from local restaurants. You can access the drive-thru from Expo Boulevard between Wednesday and Sunday.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Where: 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park have both officially reopened for the season, but there are safety measures in place. However, there will be streamlined pricing for each park, so you can enjoy your time near the lake this summer.

When: Now until September 7th

Where: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.

Summer is officially here as Big Splash Water Park is open. The park features seven acres worth of water slides to people of all ages to enjoy all summer long.

When: Now until September 7th

Where: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen

For other things to check out in Vancouver this weekend, head to our Events section.