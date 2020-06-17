Vancouver’s Annual Greek Summerfest Is Returning Next Month

The Vancouver Greek Summerfest is still set to happen, but it may look a little different this year.
The annual event is focusing on food to go, as it keeps safety protocols, amid the pandemic, in mind.
So, this year from July 10-19th, you’ll be able to enjoy some of your favourite Greek specials, like souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades (Greek donuts) and more.
You just have to order them for pick-up.
This is the Greek Summerfest’s 34th anniversary, allowing Vancouverites to “take a piece of Greece home with you.”
Other events in Vancouver are offering their eats through takeout as well, including a series of food truck festivals in Burnaby.
For more eats in Vancouver, head to our Food section.
