Vancouver’s Annual Greek Summerfest Is Returning Next Month

The Vancouver Greek Summerfest is still set to happen, but it may look a little different this year.

The annual event is focusing on food to go, as it keeps safety protocols, amid the pandemic, in mind.

So, this year from July 10-19th, you’ll be able to enjoy some of your favourite Greek specials, like souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades (Greek donuts) and more.

You just have to order them for pick-up.

This is the Greek Summerfest’s 34th anniversary, allowing Vancouverites to “take a piece of Greece home with you.”

Other events in Vancouver are offering their eats through takeout as well, including a series of food truck festivals in Burnaby.

