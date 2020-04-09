After Closing National & Provincial Parks, Could City Parks Be Next?

With both national and provincial parks officially closed to help flatten the curve, could city parks may be next.

The government announced national parks were closing, March 18th, while B.C. Parks said Wednesday that provincial parks were closing as well.

“Because physical distancing works, it is critical that we take every action needed to restrict the spread of COVID-19,” said B.C.’s environment minister, George Heyman, in a news release.

The new rules in place, due to COVID-19, means people can only go out for essential needs and to get exercise.

But as everyone had the same idea, the usual sparse parks, became overcrowded and it was impossible to enforce social distancing.

So as hundreds of warnings are put in place for those crowding the seawall and other major spots, it may be possible that city parks see a ban as well.

There have already been several measures in place to encourage social distancing.

Vancouver has closed parking lots near popular areas and removed logs from beaches, where people usually sit.

The city has also banned vehicles from Stanley Park. And that’s all on top of the $1,000 fines people could get for not social distancing.

Despite the warnings that people must stay home, many are not seeming to get the message, as people continue to gather.

Banning city parks may seem like a far stretch now, but it may just be the case if people don’t learn how crucial social distancing really is.

