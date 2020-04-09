Canada Forecasts Up To 700 Deaths By Next Week Due To COVID-19

Federal officials released their latest projections for COVID-19 and how it will affect Canada. According to the forecast, we could see anywhere from 500-700 deaths by Thursday, April 16th.

Canada can expect up to 31,580 cases by that same date, said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Officer.

However, Dr. Howard Njoo, the Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said this is a positive trajectory compared to other countries.

Most of the cases are happening within four provinces: Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C., which account for 94% of cases.

According to Dr. Tam and Dr. Njoo, Canada is in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the virus may hit its peak by late spring, with the first wave ending in the summer.

Under the current public health measures, officials expect between 11,000-22,000 Canadian deaths in the months ahead. But that’s if Canadians continue social distancing over that time period.

“Our healthcare systems across the country are coping for the time being, but we’re at a fork in the road, between the best and the worst possible outcomes,” Trudeau said. “The best possible outcome is no easy path for any of us.”

Canada has reached nearly 20,000 cases of COVID-19.

