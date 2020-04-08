B.C. Just Closed All Its Provincial Parks To Help Curb The Pandemic

B.C. Parks has announced it’s officially closing all its provincial parks to help further encourage physical distancing.

“Because physical distancing works, it is critical that we take every action needed to restrict the spread of COVID-19,” said B.C.’s environment minister, George Heyman, in a news release.

RELATED: Give Meals To Frontline Workers By Ordering Take Out At This Vancouver Cafe

Starting Wednesday, the public will not be able to visit any of B.C.’s provincial parks, as “it has proven too challenging to maintain safe distance between visitors,” said Heyman.

Vancouver has already closed public playgrounds as well as park facilities.

And as of Wednesday, the Vancouver park board also implemented restrictions in Stanley Park. That means the park board is closing the park to cars and asking cyclists to avoid riding along the seawall.

Meanwhile, Richmond launched a one-way walking route at Garry Pointe Park.

For more B.C. news, head to our News section.