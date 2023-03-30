As we kick off the first week of April, there’s no shortage of exciting activities and events to enjoy over the weekend.

From cherry blossom picnics to carnivals and food fairs, this is going to be an exciting time to explore the City.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Cherry Blossom Events

April 1st marks the return of the Cherry Blossom Season in Vancouver. Although beautiful blooms have been spotted throughout Vancouver for the past few weeks, this weekend marks the start of it’s peak bloom with events taking place all over Metro Vancouver.

Some notable celebrations happening this weekend includes:

The Big Picnic event hosted by the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival taking place at David Lam Park in Vancouver on April 1.

O-Hanami Cherry Blossom Festival at Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre in Burnaby on April 1.

Richmond’s Cherry Blossom Festival at Garry Point Park in Steveston on April 2.

If you want to explore the cherry blossom season yourself, you can plan a photo op at one of many beautiful spots around the city.

Easter Events

Although the Easter long weekend isn’t until next week, there are actually a number of events taking place this weekend to celebrate the coming of the Spring Season.

Some events includes:

Bunny and Booze, an adult only Easter Egg Hunt at Maan Farm on April 1.

Kid Friendly Easter Egg Hunts on April 1 hosted by various cities, including Vancouver, Coquitlam, Surrey & Richmond

Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Taves Farm on April 1.

Spring Into Easter With Scuba Bunny at the Vancouver Aquarium from April 1-10

Enjoy a day at Richmond’s Carnival

The annual carnival at Lansdowne mall returns for another year of fun. Visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family. Entrance to the carnival is free. Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site.

When & Where: March 30 – April 10 at Lansdowne Centre 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

Grab some food at the Langley Food Truck Festival

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival just kicks off their 2023 season in Langley this Friday. The event celebrates the community by bringing together foodies and families from all over the region. There will be live music, games, entertainment, and something fun to see and do for everyone.

When & Where: March 31 – Sunday April 2 at the KPU Langley Campus 20901 Langley Bypass Langley

Filipino Restaurant Month

Vancouverites are in for a treat this April as the city celebrates the Filipino Restaurant Month. The month-long event aims to showcase the diverse flavors and cooking styles of the Philippines through its food. There are 9 restaurants with 12 locations participating this year throughout Metro Vancouver.

When & Where: April 1-31 at various locations in Metro Vancouver

Social Pacific Digital Marketing Conference

This is a 2 day event aimed at refining digital strategies and acquiring expertise to take brands and channels to new heights. The conference will have over15 speakers, sessions, and panels catered towards individuals seeking to enhance their digital marketing skills.

When & Where: March 30-31 at the Scotiabank Theatre, 900 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Mums, Tums, Babies & Toddler Show

If you’re an expecting mom or a mother who’s always looking for all the latest baby and children’s brands then this is the event for you. The Mums, Tums, Babies & Toddler Show will be a fun and informative way to spend the day, and it’ll leave you feeling more prepared for whatever parenthood has in store.

When & Where: April 2 at the Five Star Banquet Facility 5640 188th Street Surrey

Vancouver International Burlesque Festival

Since 2006, the Vancouver International Burlesque Festival has been showcasing top-notch local and international talent, earning it the distinction of being Canada’s most prestigious and longest-running burlesque festival. Each spring, the festival brings together renowned artists from around the world and local superstars for a spectacular event in downtown Vancouver.

When & Where: March 29 – April 2 at the Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Block Hamilton St., Vancouver & Other Venues

David Spade – Catch me Inside

David Spade is a well-known American comedian, actor, writer, and television personality who has been entertaining audiences for decades. He will be bringing his stand-up comedy show to Vancouver this weekend on March 30 and 31st. Tickets are still available for purchase on line for those who wants to catch the show.

When & Where: March 30, 31st at the Vogue Theatre, 918 Granville St, Vancouver

Catch the Vancouver Whitecaps vs CF Montreal Game

Whitecaps will be playing a home game this weekend against CF Montreal. The game starts at 2 pm on Saturday at BC Place.

When & Where: April 1 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Reel 2 Real Film Festival 2023

The 25th annual youth film festival showcases some of the best international films of all ages. This year’s lineup includes shorts and feature-length films, Canadian premieres, a youth filmmakers showcase, and more at Vancity Theatre and The Roundhouse Community Centre.

When & Where: March 28 – April 6 at the Vancity Theatre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver & The Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Catch a Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

April 1: The Secret Life of Pets 2

April 8: Hops

April 15: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

April 22: The LEGO Movie

April 29: My Neighbour Totoro

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Storytime Saturday at the Vancouver Maritime Museum

Due to popular demand, the Vancouver Maritime Museum has brought back Storytime Saturdays again but this time, it’s in person! Join the Vancouver Maritime Museum every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month. Storytime sessions are 30 minutes long and will take place 3 times during the day at 10:30am, 12:30pm, and 2:30pm. Ticket price ranges from $5-$15.

When & Where: April 1 at Vancouver Maritime Museum, 1905 Ogden Ave, Vancouver

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

SYNCRA City an Immersive Music Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jash Grafstein (@justjash)

Guests will embark on an immersive journey through interactive exhibits at a premium, high-tech event that transports them through time to SYNCRA City, a futuristic cyberpunk metropolis. As they interact with the exhibits, electronic music, visual projections, and user experience will evolve, creating a unique and personalized experience that no two guests will encounter in the same way. The event runs daily until April 30th. Ticket prices start at $25 per person.

When & Where: Feb 14 – April 30 at 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Heart of Vancouver Public Market

The Heart of Vancouver Public Market at Cambie Village takes place every Saturday. So head to the outdoor plaza situated at the intersection of West 17th Avenue and Cambie Street to peruse an array of locally sourced vegetables and handmade goods while browsing the market. The market is free to attend, and there will also be live performances from 10:00am – 3:00pm

When & Where: March 18 at West 17th Avenue and Cambie Street, Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Paradise Or The Impermanence of Ice Cream

Catch the performance of Jacob Rajan as he delivers a dazzling solo performance channeling seven characters, weaving the afterlife and a dash of Bollywood disco into the real-life mystery of India’s vanishing vultures. This glorious production is inspired by Ernest Becker’s Pulitzer prize-winning Denial of Death, and the vibrant, life–filled chaos of India’s most cosmopolitan city, Mumbai. Multiple shows are available until April 2nd.

When & Where: March 23 – April 2nd from 7:30 – 10:00 pm at

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek over Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby