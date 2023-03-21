Are you an expecting or new parent looking for all the latest baby and children’s brands? If so, look no further than the Mums Tums Babies & Toddler Show taking place in Surrey this April.

The event will have everything you need to know from bump, to birth and beyond.

Mums, Tums, Babies & Toddler Show 2023

The event will be taking place on Sunday April 2, 2023 from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Five Star Banquet Facility in Surrey.

At the show, attendees can shop from vendors specializing in gear, clothing, and accessories for babies and children. With the latest brands on display, you’re sure to find something you and your little one will love.

The event is family-friendly, with entertainment provided by the Out of the Rain Characters and Events. Performers in costumes will keep the kids entertained while you browse and learn about the best ways to care for your family.

There will also be amazing prizes and giveaways available throughout the day.

Tickets costs $5 online and $10 at the door. Children under 12 can attend for free. There are also VIP Tickets available online for $10, and it includes a parent swag bag with products & services from their sponsors & exhibitors (limited quantities – One per family).

So if you’re looking for a fun and informative day out, be sure to attend the Mums Tums Babies & Toddler Show. You’ll leave feeling more prepared for whatever parenthood has in store.