Richmond Lansdowne Spring Carnival
The popular carnival at the Lansdowne mall in Richmond is returning this week.
The annual Richmond carnival is a local favourite for young ones, hosted by West Coast Amusements, the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada.
Richmond Lansdowne Mall Carnival 2023
This 12-day event will be kicking off this Thursday March 30 and will remain open through the Easter long weekend till April 10th.
As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and plenty of delicious bites for the whole family.
Date / Hours of the Carnival
- Thursday, March 30th – from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Friday, March 31th – from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Saturday, April 1st – from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Sunday, April 2nd – from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Monday, April 3rd – closed
- Tuesday, April 4th – from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Wednesday, April 5th – from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Thursday, April 6th – from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Friday, April 7th – from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Saturday, April 8th – from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Sunday, April 9th – from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Monday, April 10th – from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Ticket Pricing
Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 4 to 6 coupons per ride. You can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.
- Single Gold Ticket: $1.25
- Red Book (20) $25.00
- Blue Book (40) $45.00
- $45 wristbands daily
What To Expect
