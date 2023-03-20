You may also like:
The Top Spots To See Cherry Blossoms in Richmond this Spring
Richmond, BC, is known for its picturesque landscapes, diverse culture, and scenic waterfront. But come springtime, the city comes alive with stunning pink and white blooms as cherry blossom trees begin to flower. From neighbourhood parks to city streets, these stunning trees are a beloved sight for residents and visitors alike.
If you’re planning to make this a day trip, you should also check out their annual Cherry Blossom festival taking place on April 2nd at Garry Point Park.
Best Areas for Cherry Blossoms in Richmond
Garry Point Park
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful at any time of year, Garry Point park is lined with cherry blossom trees in Richmond’s Steveston area. There are actually 255 cherry blossom trees in this park alone.
Steveston Community Park
View this post on Instagram
Just a few blocks from Garry Point, there is another area in Steveston with beautiful flowers. The Steveston Community Park is a great place to view these beautiful blooms while having an area close to playgrounds and shops for those little ones who have shorter attention spans.
Minoru Park
View this post on Instagram
Home to a number of activities, including a race track and field, Minoru park also serves as a great place to go for a walk and take in the beauty of these pink blooms.
It has also long-served as a wedding venue, complete with a chapel, making it a great spot for pictures.
Terra Nova Rural Park
View this post on Instagram
At the edge of the city of Richmond and close to the airport, this park is a popular area to play and take in the views of the dykes. It’s naturally a place that harbours the beauty of nature and so a perfect spot to take in cherry blossoms.
Even the birds love it.
View this post on Instagram
Larry Berg Flight Park
View this post on Instagram
Take your kids to play, watch the planes go by, and don’t forget the camera. This cozy little park (complete with a play globe and mini runway) is lined with cherry blossoms that make it even more beautiful.
Garden City Park
View this post on Instagram
In the middle of Richmond, you can see these pink streets from the cherry blossom petals that have fallen. The full trees are in the park area and are as vibrant as the sounds of the kids playing in the playground.
Hugh Boyd Community Park
View this post on Instagram
Situated in West Richmond, Hugh Boyd Community Park is next to Hugh Boyd Secondary School and West Richmond Community Centre. The park offers a diverse range of recreational activities, such as a pitch and putt course, artificial turf fields, sports fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, and a playground.
Dover Park
View this post on Instagram
Located in the Thompson area of Richmond, Dover Neighbourhood Park spans 8 acres and features a blend of active and passive recreational spaces nestled within a fully developed townhouse and condo neighbourhood.
Paulik Neighbourhood Park
View this post on Instagram
Located in the City Centre, this park spans 6 acres and boasts a stunning 1.5 acre garden. The garden is expertly maintained by a team of dedicated volunteer gardeners from the Richmond Garden Club. As the seasons shift, the garden undergoes transformations, but it truly shines during springtime when a variety of blooming plants are in their full splendor.