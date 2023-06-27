7 Weekend Getaways From Vancouver That Feel Like A Vacation

If you’re craving a vacation but only have the weekend, check out one of these must-visit getaway destinations from Vancouver.

From beautiful cabins in the woods to white sand beaches and waterfalls, BC has it all. Even though you won’t be traveling too far, you’ll be in full vacay mode.

So why not step away from the busy city life this weekend and plan yourself a little getaway.

Weekend Getaways From Vancouver

Hornby Island

This hidden gem is often described as being a world of wonders, with its pristine sandy beaches, lush forests and starry skies. It’s a little bit of a trek, as visitors will have to take three ferries to get from the Lower Mainland to the magical little island. But once you arrive, you’ll quickly realize it was totally worth it. It’s home to the breathtaking Tribune Bay, which has incredible emerald green waters.

Location: Take a ferry to Nanaimo, drive to Buckley Bay and take a ferry to Denman Island and then drive over to Gravelly Bay to take the final ferry to Hornby Island.

Emerald Lake Lodge

This is easily one of the most beautiful places in the province. Emerald Lake Lodge can be found nestled in the serene Yoho National Park. Anyone whose travelled here knows it’s heaven on earth. It’s an eight hour drive away from Vancouver, but there are so many sights to see along the way as you travel through Kamloops and Revelstoke.

Location: Yoho National Park, Field

Wickaninnish Inn

It’s always a vacation in Tofino, as time just seems to stand still when you’re on island time. When in the surfer town, stay at the charming Wickaninnish Inn for a truly memorable experience. The beachfront resort and spa is right on nature’s edge, where you can see all the beauty surrounding you as soon as you wake up.

Location: 500 Osprey Lane, Tofino

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort



This one-of-a-kind getaway offers a secluded retreat in nature, nestled in BC’s incredible Great Bear Rainforest. It’s so remote, that you’ll have to fly in. You can catch a seaplane from Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo or Tofino. The resort is made up of a series of cozy chalets right by the water with unbelievable wilderness views.

Location: 100 Little Nimmo Bay, Mackenzie Sound, Mount Waddington

Johnson Lake

Escape to the beautiful area of Barriere to discover this spectacular lake that is known as being the clearest body of water in BC. Many have compared the crystal clear waters found here to what you would see in the Caribbean. Therefore, you’ll definitely feel like you’re on vacation and may never want to even come back.

Location: Barriere, just north of Kamloops

Calvert Island

Much like Nimmo Bay, you can find this piece of paradise in the Great Bear Rainforest region, just north of Port Hardy. The remote island is home to a variety of secluded bays, coves and lagoons that you must explore at least once. It also seems much more tropical than what you’d expect to find in the province. In fact, this destination is often referred to as the Caribbean of BC.

Location: On the southern edge of the Great Bear Rainforest, just north of Port Hardy

Sombrio Beach

There is plenty to see and do at this beautiful beach nestled in Juan De Fuca Provincial Park on Vancouver Island. It’s the perfect weekend getaway for adventurers, with lots to explore in the area. It’s even home to a stunning waterfall that is hidden inside a cave. It’s also a popular spot for surfing, camping and picnicking.

Location: Juan De Fuca Provincial Park, Vancouver Island

