12 Valentine’s Day Date Ideas For a Romantic Night in Vancouver

Valentine’s Day may fall on a Monday this year, but that’s not an excuse to skip out on a special date night with your significant other.

There’s plenty to see and do in and around Vancouver to celebrate your love for one another.

Valentine’s Day Date Ideas in Metro Vancouver

Take in the Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge

Romance is in the air at one of Metro Vancouver’s most popular attractions. The Capilano Suspension Bridge has transformed into a romantic wonderland just in time for Valentine’s Day and even Cupid would approve.

The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure and Cliffwalk all feature Valentine’s themed lighting experiences for lovers to enjoy.

Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park at 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Give your partner a crispy surprise

Win Win Fried Chick-N is offering a huge bouquet loaded with 12 drumsticks for Valentine’s Day. The unique creation is $32 (plus tax) and also comes with a personal size Ube cake 💜.⠀

Location: Win Win Fried Chick-N (Vancouver and Richmond locations)

Check Out The Shipyards Skate Plaza

The Shipyards’ North Vancouver large, covered outdoor plaza has been turned into a free ice rink for the season. Skate rental are also available on-site, along with helmets and skating aids. It’s open daily until February 28 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Check Out The New Trestle Bridge

Another beautiful pathway now exists amongst treetops here in B.C. The newest addition is a 200m long wooden “Trestle Bridge” in West Vancouver, on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort. The path provides stunning views of the Burrard Inlet, and the Burrard Peninsula. Note however that some areas are still under construction and hours may be limited.

Get warm and cozy with some hot chocolate

Valentine’s Day happens to fall on the final day of the Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival, so it’s the perfect excuse to indulge in the sweet treat together.

There are 114 different flavour creations at over 67 locations across the city. One of our favourites is the “Heart Burglar” at Koko Monk’s hot chocolate lounge, which is a white hot chocolate with lychee, rose and ginger.

Location: Multiple locations across Vancouver

Enjoy a romantic 3-course meal



Dig into a special three-course dinner with your loved one at Parq Vancouver’s ultra-romantic Honey Salt.

It includes a bouquet of roses and chocolate-covered strawberries, live music and a Valentine’s themed cocktail called “Kiss by a Ross,” which is made with Ketel grapefruit/rose, St Germain, Mionetto, white chocolate and strawberries.

Location: Honey Salt, 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Go for a sunset stroll and cook a meal at home

Both working on Valentine’s Day? Make some time to go for a romantic sunset stroll afterwards at your favourite local park.

Follow it up by cooking a meal together at home (or order something in!).

Location: Multiple locations

Have a photo shoot during Langley’s Mural Walk

When was the last time you had a photo shoot with your special someone? Downtown Langley’s Mural Walk makes for the perfect backdrop to any photo.

There are more than two dozen murals to discover, all created by local artists. There’s even a map available to help you find them all, making it a bit of a challenge to cross them all off your list!

Location: Multiple locations in downtown Langley

Enjoy the lights at Bright Walk in White Rock

Every year, a magical winter display brightens up White Rock’s waterfront and Feb. 15 is the last day to enjoy the twinkling lights.

The illuminated installations are truly a sight to be seen, so don’t miss out on experiencing them this year.

Location: White Rock Waterfront

Drink wine and do yoga with goats at this Abbotsford farm

Head over to Maan Farms in Abbotsford for a Valentine’s Day you won’t soon forget.

They’re hosting a one hour Hatha yoga class (with goats), followed by a meal consisting of a delicious curry bowl, samosa and a glass of fruit wine. Can you think of a better way to celebrate this special day?!

Location: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Act like kids again at this trampoline park in Richmond

For all those young at heart, check out Richmond’s epic Extreme Air Park. The indoor trampoline park is a fun date night activity that will definitely bring out your goofy sides.

There’s also basketball hoops to get competitive at or try out their “knockerballs,” which is basically a giant bubble ball you can battle in.

Location: Extreme Air Park, 14380 Triangle Road, Richmond

Experience Vancouver’s “Open Air” Art Gallery

The Vancouver Mural Festival Winter Arts has returned to transform downtown Vancouver into a free open-air gallery to celebrate art and connect communities.

Admire free public art and entertainment from Canada Place, along Burrard to Bentall Centre and Park Place, to the Vancouver Art Gallery, Vancouver Public Library Square, and Yaletown, as well as BC Place and Science World.

