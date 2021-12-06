You Can Walk Through This New Elevated Forest Pathway In West Van This Season

Another beautiful pathway now exists amongst treetops here in B.C.

This time it is a 200m long wooden “Trestle Bridge” in West Vancouver, on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort. The stunning bridge opened up last week. The path providing stunning views of the Burrard Inlet, and the Burrard Peninsula.

The pathway will continue to grow, but in the meantime it has opened to the public and even has temporary festive lights installed as part of a holiday experience that opened up on December 4, 2021 on weekends.

The bridge is part of the British Pacific Properties’ (BPP) upper Mountain Path.

The Trestle Bridge spans two branches of Cave Creek through the new Uplands neighbourhood of West Vancouver. Visitors can access it at the intersection of Chippendale Road and Cypress Bowl Road, on the way up Cypress Mountain Resort.

By the time it is complete the entire pathway will be more than 5km between Chippendale Road at Marr Creek and Cypress Village. Altogether, there will be 24 bridge segments of pathway; so far, 19 bridges have reached completion, and five more are planned.

Here is a Closer Look At The Trestle Bridge

You can learn more about this project here.

