Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is lighting up several of its attractions this Valentines Day for you and your special someone.

The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina and Park are all done up in pink love lights for the experience which lasts until February 28.

From February 10 – 14 the park will be hosting extra special Valentine’s day activities as well as extending the hours for several of its attractions.

You are invited to visit the Raptor’s Ridge Birds of Prey, enjoy the special menu at Cliff House Restaurant, or just just explore the park.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online and are on sale now at the Capilano Suspension Bridge park site, with a limited quantity of tickets available.

Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge

When: From February 4 – 28, 2022

