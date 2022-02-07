This Eatery Is Serving Fried Chicken Bouquets & Ube Cake For Valentine’s Day

Flowers come in a bouquet, chocolate comes in a box and fried chicken comes in…also a bouquet, because it is Valentine’s Day.

Local favourite Win Win Chick-N is inviting foodies to pre-order fried chicken bouquets in advance of the holiday of romance.

Fried Chicken Bouquet

The unique creation consists of 12 drumsticks and a personal size Ube cake, a delightful and traditional sponge cake made with yam puree. The price is $32.00 plus tax.

You can pre-order the special menu item online up until Feb.14th.

All orders will be available for pick-up at their Richmond (12160 1st Ave) and Vancouver (8197 Main St.) locations.

While there, you can treat yourself to a number of other menu items including their huge, award winning fried chicken burger.

