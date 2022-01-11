This Local Gem Serves The Crispiest + Juiciest Fried Chicken In Town

The best fried chicken is golden brown and crispy on the outside, and juicy on the inside. If you have a sudden craving for it, you’re not alone. There’s been a boom in demand for fried chicken across Metro Vancouver and a plethora of shops looking to satisfy those cravings.

And while many local restaurants do a great job, not all are worth crossing bridges for. One that is, however, is Win Win Chick-N.

Within a short span of time, the restaurant has begun to rack up numerous awards and recognition for its signature fried chicken, which consistently lives up to all the hype.

Win Win Chick-N Menu

Fried Chicken

Without a doubt, Win Win has built a reputation for being home to some of the most moist chicken in town. They offer locally-sourced chicken thighs, drumsticks and tenders. All of the options are flavourful and have the perfect amount of seasoning. Their chicken is also hand-breaded, dairy-free, and always fresh.

Chicken is available in 1-20 piece boxes, with pricing as follows:

One piece for $3.50, two pieces for $6.95, three pieces for $9.95, five pieces for $14.85, eight pieces for $21.98, 10 pieces for $27.99 or 20 pieces for $49.98.

While their menu certainly isn’t cheap, neither is their food and the portions are generous.

Monster Burgers

Trust us when we say this, you’ll need both hands for these big boys.

Win Win Chick-N whips up massive burgers that are to die for. Their specialty chicken burger is generously made with 8-11 ounces of chicken breast on a soft brioche bun, topped with lettuce, a blend of secret seasoning and their in-house mayo sauce.

The burger recently won first place in Vancouver Foodster’s “Best Fried Chicken Sandwich” 2021 challenge.

Sides + Dessert

In addition to chicken, Win-Win serves plenty of sides to accompany your meal. Options range from fresh fries made in-house and an ooey gooey poutine, to Filipino style macaroni and mashed potatoes.

If you’ve got room for more, you can end your meal on a sweet note with one of their Filipino dessert offerings. Take your pick from Mini Ube, Mini Ube Macapuno and Mini Ube Flan.

All in all, this joint should be on all fried chicken lovers’ radars.

The next time you’re crispy craving hits, stop by either their Richmond (12160 First Avenue – in the heart of Steveston) or Vancouver (8197 Main Street) location.

To avoid lineups, you might want to consider ordering online through their website or third-party delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash.

