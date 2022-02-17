11 Fun Things To Do In & Around Metro Vancouver This Long Weekend

The Family Day long weekend is upon us. Many of us will get to enjoy Monday off or at the very least sweet, sweet holiday pay.

If you are looking for something special to do with your extra day, keep reading for some inspiration.

Things To Do In Vancouver

FAN EXPO Vancouver

Comic, sci-fi, horror, anime fans and gamers unite under one roof to discuss and celebrate all things relatable.

You can dress up in your favourite cosplay and head down to the Vancouver Convention Centre and mingle with the cast of Clerks, Trailer Park Boys and Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen.

FlyOver Iceland Kicks Off

Experience the near thrill of flying over glaciers, volcanoes and waterfalls. Witness the splendor of Vikings and trolls and enjoy lava cake without leaving Vancouver.

Using state of the art technology to stimulate the feeling of flight this virtual reality experience lets you explore Iceland.

Nightlife Is Back

With the ease of restrictions, Vancouver’s night life scene will be back in full swing this weekend. The new set of rules permits people in B.C. to finally dance in bars and mingle in restaurants, among other things. As a result, you can expect Granville street to be full of life, all night long.

VMF Winter Arts

Vancouver has been transformed into an open air art gallery and live experience venue. Augmented reality, light installations, live performances and hot and cold drinks will be set up in multiple locations across Downtown Vancouver.

We recommend holding off on this one until Sunday though, when it’s sunny.

Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Valentine’s Day has passed but you can still savour the flavour by taking a tour of the Capilano Suspension bridge all lit up in pink.

The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure and Cliffwalk all feature Valentine’s themed lighting experiences for lovers to enjoy.

Go For a Scenic Drive

Weather is not going to be the best this weekend rain wise, but it’s the Pacific Northwest. Taking a late night drive around the scenic city with a friend is a creative and inexpensive way to explore the city while staying dry.

Shipyards Skate Plaza

The Shipyards’ North Vancouver large, covered outdoor plaza has been turned into a free ice rink for the season. Skate rental are also available on-site, along with helmets and skating aids. It’s open daily until February 28, so this is your second last weekend to check it out.

Trestle Bridge in West Vancouver

Another beautiful pathway now exists amongst treetops here in B.C. The newest addition is a 200m long wooden “Trestle Bridge” in West Vancouver, on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort. The path provides stunning views of the Burrard Inlet, and the Burrard Peninsula. Note however that some areas are still under construction and hours may be limited.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions at Tsawwassen Mills

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. Check out the educational program available for kids as well.

Last Chance to Experience the Sistine Chapel in Vancouver

If you love the art of ages, experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in Vancouver. The exhibit is on now at Canada Place. Without going to Rome, this will allow you to see a life-sized close-up of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo. The exhibit has been extended until February 20.

Play Inside Unique Displays at The Moon and Back Gallery

This immersive experience in Richmond is a fun indoor activity to check out. The Moon and Back Gallery is best known for its themed rooms coupled with augmented virtual reality, perfect for your next trippy Instagram picture.

