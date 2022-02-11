Flyover Canada’s New Experience Let’s You Soar Over Iceland

Iceland is really beautiful, and for $1,278 you could fly into Reykjavík and see it for yourself, or you could see without leaving Vancouver.

FlyOver Canada new feature will showcase the Legendary Iceland starting February 17.

Experience the near thrill of flying over glaciers, volcanoes and waterfalls. Witness the splendor of Vikings and trolls and enjoy lava cake. Legendary Iceland will be set to the music of Sigur Rós.

“The FlyOver flight ride utilizes a unique and state-of-the-art moving platform with six degrees of motion, multi-sensory special effects and 20-metre half-spherical screen that provides guests with an unparalleled flight across iconic locations and natural landscapes.

Special effects, including wind, mist and scents, combine with the ride’s motion to create an unforgettable entertainment experience.”

FlyOver Iceland

When: February 17 – April 18, 2022

Where: 201 – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver B.C., V6C 3E1

Admission: Range from $24 – $31 depending on how soon you purchase and for what day of the week. Tickets for those 15 years of age or less are $10 less. In addition, guests can save 10% when using promo code ICELAND.

