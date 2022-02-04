Watch High-Flying Trucks When Monster Jam Returns To Vancouver This Spring

After facing multiple cancellations due to the pandemic, Monster Jam is finally returning to Vancouver.

The high flying entertainment is scheduled to host shows inside the P.N.E. Fairgrounds from March 18 – 20, 2022.

Guests are invited to soak in the soothing sounds of revving engines and 12,000-pound trucks flipping over.

This year’s competitor list features a wide array of monster trucks including Earthshaker, Grave Digger, Jailbird, Jurassic Attack, Megalodon and Scooby-Doo to name a few.

Tickets will be going on sale later this month, and may be more expensive than past events.

If you’ve been waiting for an action-packed motorsports experience, this might just be it.

Monster Jam Vancouver 2022

When: March 18 – 20, 2022

Where: Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

