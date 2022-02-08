Fan Expo Is Returning To Vancouver This Month and Expect Cosplay Galore

After a two-year hiatus, Fan Expo will return to Vancouver this month inside the Convention Centre.

The celebrity line-up is stacked this year. It includes the likes of Bubbles, Julian and Ricky from the Trailer Park Boys, William Shatner and Ming-Na Wen.

For those who don’t know, Wen starred in the Mandalorian, and has worked in proximity to Baby Yoda. Meeting her is essentially like meeting Baby Yoda.

(Sidenote: Wen was also the voice of Disney’s Mulan).

Fan Expo features a similarly stacked list of cosplayers, voice actors and comic creators.

Admission for a single day starts at $37 and a three day pass starts at $89.

Tickets are on sale and available online.

Vancouver Fan Expo 2022

When: February 19 – 21, 2022

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre

Admission: $37 – $89

