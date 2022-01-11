Best Spots To Take A Late Night Drive In Vancouver

For night owls, Vancouver’s views get even better when the sun sets. Taking a late night drive around the scenic city with a friend is a creative and inexpensive way to explore the city on your own terms.

Ditch the daytime crowds with these seven spots guaranteed to make you fall more in love with the Lower Mainland.

Best Locations in Vancouver For a Late Night Drive

YVR Airport

There are tons of spots to watch planes take off and land in North America’s Best Airport in Richmond. One such place includes the parking lot of the BCIT Aviation campus. It’s a short drive from Arthur Laing Bridge if you’re around Marine Drive and Marpole to watch the planes take off and land.

Queen Elizabeth Park

The highest point in Vancouver can be found in Queen Elizabeth Park at the top of Little Mountain. Open 24 hours, Queen Elizabeth Park is perfect for uninterrupted views of the city below as well as the North Shore mountains.

Prospect Point

Stanley Park can get dark really quickly but the lookout at Prospect Point makes the deserted drive worth it. Prospect Point offers vantage views of the Lions Gate Bridge as well as West Vancouver that are just as stunning to behold in the nighttime.

Capitol Hill

For those in Hastings-Sunrise and East Vancouver, the drive up steep Capitol Hill is peanuts compared to the reward of expansive panoramas of Downtown Vancouver, Burrard Inlet, Bowen Island and even Vancouver Island.

Whytecliff Park

By the water in West Vancouver is a small park that faces the Strait of Georgia, Howe Sound and Bowen Island. The drive is about ten minutes west from Horseshoe Bay to be surrounded by mountains and waters, so those that are in West Vancouver should make a pitstop.

Cypress View Point

On one of the final bends before making your way up to the parking lot to Cypress Mountain is the Cypress Viewpoint. It’s a popular spot to take in the spread of the city underneath, and it’ll definitely be quieter on the road in the evening!

Granville Island

Granville Island at night is as quaint as walking down Gastown, barring the lack of heavy foot traffic. While this is a short drive – there are places to park right near the water to relax and enjoy the view. Just be mindful about your parking, as Granville Island is known to be extra vigilant about parking violations. Other than that, it’s a memorable late night cruise.

Where’s your favorite spot to go for a late night drive in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments below!

