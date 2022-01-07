5 Surreal Wonders To Explore Near Vancouver This Winter

You don’t have to travel too far to find natural beauty when you’re lucky enough to live in and around Vancouver.

Discover some of these magical spots within a few hours of the city this winter that will simply take your breath away.

Surreal Wonders Near Vancouver

Trestle Bridge, West Vancouver

West Vancouver is home to a relatively new wooden Trestle Bridge, that is perfect for the winter months. The 200 metre long elevated forest walkway allows visitors to enjoy an illuminated stroll while soaking up stunning views of the Burrard Inlet and the Burrard Peninsula. The wooden bridge is part of the British Pacific Properties’ upper mountain path.

Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam



Winter is the best time to see Lafarge Lake and it’s not just because of its popular Lights at Lafarge event that is being held until the end of January. The scenic lake is absolutely breathtaking with a dusting of snow and the perfect place for a romantic stroll.

Keyhole Hot Springs, Pemberton



Warm up this winter by visiting the awe-inspiring Keyhole Hot Springs in Pemberton. Also known as Pebble Creek Hot Springs, this gem is 100 kilometres from Whistler. The hot springs emerge next to the Lillooet River’s vibrant glacier water. The colour changes with the seasons but it’s always a magical shade of turquoise.

Shannon Falls, Squamish

A frozen waterfall is truly a sight to be seen in the winter months. Visit the beautiful Shannon Falls along the Sea to Sky Highway in Squamish when the colder temperatures hit to find the falls completely frozen in time.

Botanical Beach Tide Pools, Port Renfrew

Discover this bucket list worthy gem in Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, just a two hour drive away from Victoria. You’ll find a plethora of magical sandstone tide pools and incredible geological features here. It’s part of the picturesque Juan de Fuca Marine Trail and the corresponding Juan de Fuca Provincial Park.

