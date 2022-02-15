BC Reveals Plan To Reopen Bars and Dance Floors This Week

As of Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m., dancing will be legal again in the province of British Columbia, stated Bonnie Henry.

A press conference held on Tuesday, February 15 at 1:30 p.m. detailed several COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and some key restrictions remaining.

RELATED: Cruise Ships Set To Return To Vancouver After A Long 2 Year Hiatus

Bars and nightclubs are allowed to reopen at full capacity and so can indoor and outdoor events.

The vaccine passport mandate is not set to expire until June 30, and masks are still required in all indoor spaces.

Fitness centres, and seated events are also allowed to operate at full capacity.

Some restrictions remain on visiting in long-term care homes and in schools for K-12 children, summer camps and industrial work camps.

Henry states that all restrictions are up for review and will be discussed with the public on March 15 and again on April 12.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.