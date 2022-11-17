20 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Nov 18-20)

The weekend is finally here and there’s plenty to do in and around the city to take advantage of it.

From Christmas markets to concerts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. So don’t miss out on all the fun.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival

You don’t want to miss out on the best holiday tradition of them all—the lighting of the tree. The 12th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is set to return bigger and brighter than ever before on Saturday.

The free festival will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza from noon to 8 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony starting at 6 p.m.

When & Where: Saturday, Nov. 19 at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Avenue

Vancouver Christmas Market

Everyone’s favourite holiday tradition is back. The German-inspired Vancouver Christmas Market has something for everyone this holiday season.

Shop dozens of local vendors, sip on some mulled wine and dig into authentic German eats while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

When & Where: All weekend long at Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place

Trace Bundy

If you’re looking to kick off the holiday season with catchy melodies and Christmas classics, you’ll want to make your way to the Rio Theatre in Vancouver on Sunday for an evening with internationally-acclaimed ‘acoustic ninja’, Trace Bundy.

Trace Bundy is known for his creative guitar playing style, which he developed in his younger years after picking up his first guitar at a garage sale at age 11.

When & Where: Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Rio Theatre

Swedish Christmas Fair

For all things Swedish, look no further. The Swedish Cultural Society is hosting its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be more than 30 vendors at the Scandinavian Community Centre in Burnaby. Visitors can also dig into traditional Swedish sandwiches, pastries and cookies .

When & Where: Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Scandinavian Community Centre in Burnaby

Lights By The Lake

Tis the season for romantic strolls filled with twinkling lights and small town charm. Get that Hallmark movie feeling at Lights By The Lake in Harrison Hot Springs.

Starting Saturday, the village will light up the serene lakeside in true holiday fashion. Spectators can enjoy the scenery along the two-kilometre promenade with the warm glow of Christmas lights and holiday feels. Visitors may even spot a Sasquatch or two along the way.

When & Where: Starting Saturday, Nov. 19 at the waterfront promenade in Harrison Hot Springs

Got Craft Holiday Market

Crafters will find everything they need at the Got Craft Holiday Market happening this weekend.

The market will bring dozens of vendors to the Croatian Cultural Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

When & Where: Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Croatian Cultural Centre, 3250 Commercial Drive

Canyon Lights

Ready, set, glow! Canyon Lights returns to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park on Saturday and will run until Jan. 22.

This world-famous attraction is lit from one end to another, making it an incredible sight to see. Visitors can witness the Capilano River become illuminated while walking across the 140-metre-long suspension bridge.

But the bridge is only part of the attraction. Guests can experience the entire rainforest and infamous TreeTops Adventure lit with dazzling lights. The park is also home to the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world.

When & Where: Starting Saturday, Nov. 19 at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, 3735 Capilano Road in North Vancouver

Holiday Pop-Up Market at Heritage Hall

Shop ’til you drop at the Holiday Pop-Up Market at Heritage Hall happening Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free and doors open at 11 a.m. and will be open until 5 p.m. each day.

When & Where: Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 at Heritage Hall at 3102 Main Street

Deer Lake Craft Festival

The Deer Lake Craft Festival has been adding sparkle to the holiday season in Burnaby for 50 years.

The annual winter Deer Lake Craft Festival is taking place Friday to Sunday at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts. There will be more than 40 local artisans offering everything from fashion and jewellery to crafts and jam.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, 6450 Deer Lake Avenue in Burnaby

Lumiere

Experience Lumiere this winter. The annual event is inspired by light and artistic expression.

The West End, English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza and the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza will come alive this weekend with a series of light art installations, performances and community building initiatives.

When & Where: All weekend long at various locations in downtown Vancouver

Richmond RCMP Toy Drive

The 8th Annual Richmond RCMP Toy Drive is happening on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Lansdowne Mall Parking Lot.

The event will be full of community spirit, holiday cheer, family fun and even Santa Claus himself.

When & Where: Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Lansdowne Mall Parking Lot in Richmond

Tegan and Sara

Fans of Tegan and Sara won’t want to miss out on their show this Sunday.

Tegan and Sara will be performing at the Commodore Ballroom.

When & Where: Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Commodore Ballroom



Winterlust Dome Dining

Who says you can’t enjoy outdoor dining during the fall and winter months? Thanks to heated bubble domes, you can once again soak up the sights and sounds of outdoor dining while also staying warm and cozy.

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge is bringing back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive

Ongoing Things To Do

Bear Creek Lights

Celebrate nature at night by exploring stunning light displays set along the beautiful trails at Bear Creek Park.

The park might be beautiful by day, but it’s absolutely magical at night, with lots of twinkling lights to discover along the way.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at Bear Creek Park, 13750 – 88 Avenue, Surrey

Christmas Store at Potters

The entire Potters Nursery garden is now a magical winter wonderland where shoppers can find tens of thousands of holiday favourites.

At a sprawling 28,000 square-feet, the iconic store has something for everyone on your “nice” list and it’s open now up until Dec. 24.

When & Where: Now until Dec. 24 at Potters, 19158 48th Avenue in Surrey

Beyond King Tut

Nat Geo’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience recently opened in Vancouver.

Go beyond the mask and see Ancient Egypt’s most iconic king like never before at the Vancouver Convention Centre. With 9 galleries to explore, wind through the story of a young boy whose name still looms large, and how he changed the ancient – and modern – world.

When & Where: Now throughout December at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek to Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place

Beauty and the Beast Pop-Up Bar

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, come along on a 90-minute journey and step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty & The Beast.

This pop-up bar is brought to you by the interactive team behind The Alice Cocktail Experience, Neverland and The Wizard’s Den.

When & Where: Various dates from now until Sunday, Jan. 22 at Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive

New Cascades Casino

Cascades Casino Delta recently opened to the public so there’s no better time to check it out than right now.

The casino features a gaming floor with entertainment and multiple dining options, including their signature restaurants – Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service buffet.

When & Where: All weekend at 6005 Highway 17A in Delta

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

When & Where: All weekend at Science World

