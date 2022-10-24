If you’re looking to kick off the holiday season with catchy melodies and Christmas classics, you’ll want to make your way to the Rio Theatre in Vancouver on November 20th for an evening with internationally-acclaimed ‘acoustic ninja’, Trace Bundy.

Trace Bundy

Trace Bundy is known for his creative guitar playing style, which he developed in his younger years after picking up his first guitar at a garage sale at age 11.

He’s developed into a true entertainer, using harmonics, looping, multiple capos, and banter to create a unique stage presence. Based on concert reviews, his guitar skills frequently leave fans both entertained and astonished.

Throughout his career, he has sold-out concerts in 28 countries and counting, sharing the stage with artists including Belinda Carlisle, Olivia Newton-John, Neko Case among others.

Special Holiday Show

[IMAGE]

Trace Bundy will perform live in Vancouver on November 20th for a holiday themed concert. The guitarist will perform his original instrumental songs along with popular Christmas tunes. He’ll also be joined by special guest Dave Martone.

Tickets range for $25 to $35, available for purchase here.

In addition to a great night of acoustic music, the concert will also raise awareness for the DuncanAfrica Society, a Lower Mainland-based charity whose mission

is to alleviate poverty in Africa by creating exquisite guitars by hand in their Uganda trade school.

Trace Bundy Vancouver Show 2022

When: Sunday, November 20

Time: Doors 6:45 pm | Show 7:30 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre, Vancouver