15 Restaurants in Metro Vancouver That Will Transport You To Another Era

Turn back time (at least for a little while) by checking out one of these unique themed restaurants in Metro Vancouver that will seemingly transport you into another era.

From retro diners to speakeasys with amazing drinks — these spots are the ultimate throwback to a different time and place.

Laowai Cocktail and Dimsum Parlour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyrani Kanavaros, Photographer (@kyrani)

Vancouver Chinatown’s Laowai brings that romance and mystery of visiting a secret speakeasy during the prohibition era. It is inspired by a time where false storefronts and passwords were required for entry in cities like Shanghai and Hong Kong. The

Address: Located behind BLND TGER Dumplings, 251 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Key Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Key Party (@keypartyvancouver)

This popular hidden bar gives off prohibition vibes, and is hidden behind a fake accounting office. Visitors will feel like they have gone to a different time as they enjoy their cocktails surrounded by wine-red walls, dim lighting, and beautiful paintings.

Address: 2303 Main Street, Vancouver

Bagheera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Rous Communications (@charlotterouscommunications)

This hidden speakeasy pay homage to the spirit of the Indian subcontinent at the turn of the 20th Century, featuring hues of gold, red, teal and imperial purple. There is also a 45-foot hand-painted jungle mural that spans the entire north wall across from the 42-foot bar. The curved ceiling also gives off vibes of a underground space hidden away from prying eyes.

Address: Behind the Happy Valley Turf Club at 518 Main Street

The Black Lodge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Lodge (@theblacklodgevancouver)



This is a Twin Peaks inspired restaurant that evokes nostalgia for fans of the 1990’s cult crime drama, as it recreates the quaint logging town. The restaurant boasts wood cabin style booths and a bar that add to its cozy ambiance. Additionally, the hallway leading to the restrooms is designed to resemble the iconic dream sequence from Twin Peaks, further enhancing the immersive experience for diners.

Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver, BC

Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hy’s Steakhouse (@hyssteakhouse)

Hy’s Steakhouse has been opened for over 60 years and features. The restaurant is located in a historic building and features rich wood paneling, plush leather chairs, and cozy booths. The walls are adorned with vintage artwork and photographs, adding to the nostalgic ambiance.

Address: 637 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Avery Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑨𝒎𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔 𝑹𝒐𝒔𝒆 🌸 𝑽𝒊𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒂 𝑩𝑪⇄𝑽𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝑩𝑪 (@amourparisrose)

This Richmond café is beautifully decorated in white with European themed furniture and statues. Visitors will feel like that have stepped into another time while dining here. Their food consist of delicious treats, from high tea and cake to classic Hong Kong café style hot meals.

Address: 112-4751 Garden City Rd, Richmond

Memory Corner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓜𝓪𝓰𝓰𝓲𝓮 ⋆˙⟡♡ | 吃喝玩樂溫哥華 ᥫ᭡ (@m3rodii)

This vibrant Taiwanese restaurant has gone above and beyond to recreate the colourful atmosphere of the streets of Taiwan in the 60s, including the vintage mailboxes set up right inside the front door. They specialize in lamb dishes from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, as well as offering classic items like deep fried chicken, shaved ice desserts, and much more.

Address: 1110-4651 Garden City Road, Richmond

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mount Pleasant (@mountpleasantvintage)

Located at the historical Coulter House in East Vancouver, this neighborhood cocktail bar and vintage thrift store just opened in 2022 and has quickly became a local favourite. It has vintage inspired decor, and a great patio space for dining, featuring a diverse food and drink menu.

The Templeton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Templeton Diner (@thetempleton)

Stop by this jukebox-lined eatery for a blast from the past. This retro-inspired diner is all about breakfast faves (served all day every day), hearty burgers and of course — classic milkshakes.

Address: 1087 Granville Street, Vancouver

Bobby Sox 50s Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌖 H A Z E L (@hazelmak)

One thing is for sure — you will always find variety at Bobby Sox. Whether you’re looking for a juicy burger, a 50s-style hot dog, or a classic plate of liver and onions. And they also have all day breakfast.

Address: 22596 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge

Sunshine Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Grace Putrić (@rubyputric)

Visit this daytime hub in the heart of Kits featuring retro vibes and a quaint patio. This popular spot offers up all the diner classics, including mouth-watering burgers and many beloved breakfast dishes.

Address: 2649 W Broadway, Vancouver

Sophies Cosmic Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie’s Cosmic Cafe (@sophiescosmiccafe)

Check out this diner that is just brimming with charm. You can order a Greek omelette, pastrami and eggs, or their lumberjack breakfast, which includes two pancakes, two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage to help you get fueled up.

Address: 2095 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Lucy’s Eastside Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy’s Eastside Diner (@lucyseastsidediner)

This 24-hour eatery with retro décor whips up some delicious eats. They have an all day and all night breakfast special for those who like to eat breakfast food all the time, including pulled pork pancakes and a chorizo breakfast poutine.

Address: 2708 Main Street, Vancouver

Lost In The 50’s Drive-In

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanishing Vancouver (@vanishing.yvr)

Turn back the clock at this 50s inspired drive-in diner in Burnaby whipping up classic diner eats. Voted one of the best burgers in the city, Lost In The 50’s Drive-In has all the classic diner favourites, including hamburgers, fish & chips, beef dip, hot dogs, milkshakes, floats and more.

Address: 7741 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Brogan’s Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Arnold (@iamlucaswastaken)

Travel back in time and visit this 50s inspired diner with classics destined to satisfy all your cravings. Menu favourites include corned beef hash, eggs benedict, waffles, burgers and the classic fish and chips. End the meal on a sweet note, with a cupcake, banana split or a strawberry milkshake.

Address: 20555 56 Avenue, Langley

Mary’s On Davie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yuri (@yuri.youuu)

This classic diner is nestled in the heart of the West End, and it’s a must for a fun meal out. Treat yourself to chicken and waffles, French toast or a classic grilled cheese sandwich. Kick it up a notch with a boozy milkshake.

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver