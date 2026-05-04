Statistics Canada is hiring for tons of census positions this year. Notably, many of these openings require no prior experience or education, making them great jobs for those looking to get some experience.

If you’re looking to play an important role in Canada’s census, then you should definitely check out these positions.

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Statistics Canada Hiring

Approximately 32,000 census jobs are open across Canada. Many only require you to be a Canadian citizen and have reached the age of majority in your province or territory of residence.

Specifically, Statistics Canada asks that you must:

have reached the age of majority in your current province or territory of residence Provinces where the age of majority is 18: Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Saskatchewan. Provinces and territories where the age of majority is 19: British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, and Yukon.

be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, or possess a valid work permit

permanent resident, possess a valid work permit reside in Canada and have a Canadian home address.

The hiring process includes a few steps. It starts with an initial screening and reference check. There are also interviews, which are only for crew leaders, and a security screening.

Open Jobs

Statistics Canada has two primary positions that they list on the page. This includes non-supervisory enumerators and crew leaders.

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Enumerators are primarily responsible for collecting completed census questionnaires from households, whereas crew leaders will be the ones leading and supervising an assistant, as well as a team of enumerators. They will be the ones responsible for all activities that are related to the collection of completed census questionnaires in their assigned areas. The employment period runs from March 2026 to July 2026 for both positions, although this is dependent on the position and location.

Enumerators will receive $25.87 per hour while crew leaders will receive $31.32 per hour, plus authorized expenses.

There are no application windows or deadlines listed on the hiring page, but it’s best to apply early since the employment period runs from March 2026 to July 2026, depending on the position and location.