For those of you looking to become a permanent resident (PR) in Canada, you’ll have to pay more than you may have originally thought.

As of April 30, 2026, Canada has increased the prices to gain permanent residence in the country.

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Permanent Residence Fee Increases In Canada

The fee hikes apply to all streams and programs. This includes Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) and family sponsorship.

According to the Government of Canada, this is “to continue delivering timely, reliable services and keep pace with inflation.” PR fees are adjusted every two years to “offset the cost of running the program and respond to growing demand,” made under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations.

Luckily, if you’ve already applied online before April 30, you don’t need to be worried about the new fees. Online applications are received immediately. For those of you who mailed a paper application, as long as it was complete and sent before April 30, you most likely will not be rejected by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Those who need to pay the difference will be contacted by IRCC with instructions on how to do so.

How Much Are Fees Rising By?

The fees have increased by around 4-5% across the majority of categories. The family sponsorship fee jumped the highest at slightly under 6%, and fees for dependent children and protected persons rose the lowest at under 4%.

Here’s a look at the updated fees listed by IRCC:

Right of permanent residence fee – increase by $25 from $575 to $600

Provincial Nominee Program – increase by $40 from $950 to $990

Business – increase by $85 from $1,810 to $1,895

Family class – increase by $25 from $545 to $570

Protected persons – increase by $25 from $635 to $660

Humanitarian and compassionate grounds or public policy measures – increase by $25 from $635 to $660

Permit holders – increase by $15 from $375 to $390

For more information, you can visit the citizenship and immigration application fees page.