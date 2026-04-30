Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new Liberal majority government recently unveiled its spring economic update on Tuesday. Among a number of changes coming to Canada, Canadian workers can expect things to shift with their Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions.

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Spring Economic Update

“The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of Budget 2025 with strategic investments that support productivity, growth, and competitiveness and position Canada for long-term prosperity,” said the Department of Finance Canada in a news release. “This means delivering generational infrastructure and nation-building projects, diversifying Canada’s trade, supporting workers and young people, building more homes, protecting the safety and security of Canadians, and investing in strong communities. ”

The plan contains a number of measures. This includes “Building Canada Strong,” a list that details strengthening Canada’s financial state, as well as its defence industry, auto sectors, and nature strategies. Moreover, there will be further investments in sport, Indigenous communities, small craft harbours, and national anti-fraud strategies.

The government also plans to “Make Life More Affordable.” You may have already heard about some of these upcoming measures, such as the rebranded Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit and capping NSF fees at $10 to help “Canadians pay less in banking fees and strengthen… consumer protections.”

Lowering CPP Contributions

The government will also be “Supporting Workers” through lowering the CPP rate. It will be dropped from 9.9% to 9.5%, adding up to annual savings of about $133 for an employee earning $70,000 a year. The savings will be equivalent for their employer, too.

This change will take effect on January 1, 2027. While it is some time away, there are more measures kicking in this year, such as the new groceries benefit and excise fuel tax pause, which is already in effect today.