Health Canada has just issued an urgent recall for a series of children’s pajamas sold at Urban Kids and Urban Planet stores. The notice reads that consumers should “immediately stop using the recalled products.”

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Pajamas Recall in Canada

The recall concerns We Love Cozy Pajama Sets that include short sleeve tops and fluffy wide leg lounge pants. They came in the colours Black, Green, Ivory, Blue, Purple, Lilac, Pink, Light Pink, with the style number 3528-4828-2601. 20,287 units were sold in Canada at Urban Kids and Urban Planet stores

According to the recall notice, the pajamas are being pulled from shelves because they “violate the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.”

“Loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches more readily than tight-fitting sleepwear, and once ignited will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body.” There have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of May 14, 2026.

Next Steps

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the We Love Cozy Pajama Sets. They can be returned to an Urban Kids or Urban Planet store for a refund.

You can find more information by contacting YM Inc. via:

Telephone: 1-866-717-7008, from 9 a.m. to 5 pm ET, Monday though Friday

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://ym-inc.com/

For further information on the recall, you can visit the notice here.