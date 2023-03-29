This BC Mountain Town Is Like A Mini Whistler Without The Crowds

When the mountains are calling — you may feel inclined to hit up Whistler. But there’s another charming mountain town you might want to consider instead.

Resting in the Monashee Mountain Range, SilverStar Mountain Resort is known as being one of the Okanagan’s best kept secrets. And that means — while it’s a lot smaller than Whistler — it’s also less crowded.

So it’s an idyllic getaway the next time you’re in need of some mountain air and outdoor activities.

SilverStar Mountain Resort

SilverStar Mountain Resort is a world-renowned ski resort located in the interior of British Columbia, Canada. Situated on the edge of the Monashee Mountains, the resort boasts over 3,200 acres of skiable terrain, making it one of the largest ski areas in the province.

Despite its remote location, the resort is easily accessible, being only a five-hour drive from Vancouver or a one-hour drive from the Kelowna International Airport. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or a beginner, SilverStar Mountain Resort is the perfect destination for a winter getaway.

What to do

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SilverStar Mountain Resort (@silverstarmtnresort)

The vibrant village offers many activities all-year-round. Of course, it’s completely transformed into a ski town during the winter months. But in the spring, summer and fall months, it’s largely dominated by mountain biking and hiking.

The SilverStar Bike Park has been rated as one of the best downhill mountain bike areas in Canada. There’s also a cross country network that features more than 70 kilometres worth of purpose-built singletrack trails.

Take in the valley views with a quick ride up the mountain on the gondola. Once you reach the top, you can take advantage of the hiking opportunities, forage for berries and get some breathtaking photos of the wildflowers.

It also offers a fun self-guided adventure the whole family can enjoy with the SilverStar Gnome Roam. There are gnomes hiding all over the resort, including on top of the mountain and at the base.

If self-care is needed after a day of exploring, be sure to make a massage appointment at Elevate Spa, the mountain’s only full-service Aveda day spa. Located in the heart of the village, this is the perfect place to get some pampering in.

Where to stay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SilverStar Mountain Resort (@silverstarmtnresort)

There are several spots to stay in town, including Firelight Lodge, Lord Aberdeen Hotel, Silver Creek Lodge, Bulldog Hotel and Snowbird Lodge.

The latter is right in the heart of the village, and all the rooms (except studios) are equipped with their own private hot tub. The property also features a 24-seat theatre, fitness room and a kids play area.

Where to dine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chakra Chalet at Silverstar (@chakrachalet)

Despite the town’s small size, it actually has a lot of places to dine out at. Get the best of Canadian cuisine (and the mountain’s largest selection of beer on tap) at The Red Antler, one of the most popular places in town. Their menu includes a variety of share plates, burgers, tacos, salads and bowls.

For the best coffee and pastries, be sure to stop by Bugaboos Bakery Cafe. The Dutch-inspired bakery is loved by many for its breakfast, lunch and après ski options. Bugaboos owner, Frank, has also made a name for himself with his warm hospitality making you feel like one of the locals. You absolutely cannot leave here without trying one of their cream puffs or cinnamon buns though.

Another town favourite is Pizza Gratta. The pizza joint prides itself on its comfort food made from scratch with locally sourced ingredients. And what makes it different from other pizza shops, is that they make their pizzas with sourdough. Not only is it delicious, but also more nutritious and easier to digest.