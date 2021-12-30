A winter storm has brought arctic air and record-breaking cold to British Columbia that will likely linger throughout the week across Metro Vancouver with another 10 cm of snow in the forecast.

It’s so cold that chunks of ice have been spotted flowing down the Fraser River, and locals are literally skating on ponds in Surrey, and playing hockey on lakes in North Vancouver.

Meanwhile in Richmond, the frigid temperatures have left behind an ice sculpture by freezing the fountain that sits outside the River Rock Casino.

Photos of the frozen fountain were shared to Twitter by @dragonfly666797:

The fountain has frozen a bit at the River Rock Casino front entrance ⁦@riverrockcasino⁩ Richmond BC pic.twitter.com/BH9bDQilsC — lets start the insanity (@dragonfly666797) December 28, 2021

While some water continues to flow through, the majority is frozen with icicles stuck to the water feature.

Elsewhere in Richmond, sights are equally cold but a little calmer:

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.