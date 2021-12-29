Metro Vancouver To Get Another Blast Of Snow With 10cm In The Forecast

We have been experiencing record breaking cold this past week, with temperatures dropping well below zero degrees.

If you’ve been enjoying the snow and the chilly weather, you may be happy to know that there is more to come. For everyone else, brace yourselves.

A snowfall warning is now in effect for most of Metro Vancouver for Wednesday night, predicting up to 10 cm of snow by Thursday morning.

Earlier this morning, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning that’s currently in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Metro Vancouver Weather Forecast

A storm system is expected to move across the south coast of B.C. starting Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. This will bring in ample cold air and thus result in a widespread snowfall.

5 to 10 cm of snow is expected to accumulate quickly. With the North Shore and higher terrain areas of Metro Vancouver to be even more heavily impacted.

In addition to this, the Arctic Outflow wind warning that is still in place. Temperatures with wind-chill could feel as low as minus 20°C in some areas.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. So remember to bundle up, and stay safe.

