Cold Temperatures & Snowfall In BC This Week Broke Records Going Back 88 Years

With temperatures dropping well below zero degrees late December, several B.C. spots shattered cold weather temperature records.
In fact, twenty-one places in the province broke records, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). While shocking, it’s not too much of a surprise. It was previously announced British Columbia would experience one of the coldest winter in years.
Just two weeks ago, an arctic outflow weather warning was issued with extreme cold sweeping across the province. The warnings were accurate as British Columbians got a blast of frigid temperatures over the weekend.
As a result, nearly two dozen records have been broken due to the wind chill.
The most notable record shattered was in Prince George which experienced its coldest Dec. 26 in history on Sunday, dipping to -40.7 C. Its previous record of -40 C was set in 1933.
Record Breaking Temperatures In BC
According to Environment Canada, here’s other areas that experienced record breaking temperatures:
- Abbotsford area – new record of -12.4, old record of -11.9 set in 2008
- Agassiz area – new record of -14.2, old record of -11.1 set in 1937
- Bella Bella area – new record of -15.2, old record of -5.7 set in 2012
- Bella Coola area – new record of -18.9, old record of -17.2 set in 1937
- Burns Lake area – new record of -39, old record of -37.6 set in 1996
- Esquimalt area – new record of -8.7, old record of -5.4 set in 1996
- Estevan Point area – new record of -6, old record of -4.5 set in 1996
- Fort Nelson area – new record of -40.6, old record of -40 set in 1961
- Gibsons area – new record of -8, old record of -6 set in 1996
- Gonzales point area – new record of -8.7, old record of -5.4 set in 1996
- Hope area – new record of -15.7, old record of -13.9 set in 1971
- Malahat area – new record of -11.1, old record of -8.5 set in 1996
- Port Alberni area – new record of -13.3, old record of -10 set in 1971
- Port Hardy area – new record of -11.5, old record of -7.8 set in 1971
- Prince Rupert area – new record of -17.8, old record of -15.6 set in 1968
- Sandspit area – new record of -6.8, old record of -6.1 set in 1955
- Sechelt area – new record of -8, old record of -5 set in 1971
- Smithers area – new record of -36.5, old record of -36.1 set in 1971
- Summerland area – new record of -19.5, old record of -17.8 set in 1948
- Victoria Harbour area – new record of -8.7, old record of -5.4 set in 1996
With potential more snow on the way and the sub-zero temperatures sticking around, this winter will likely be one to remember.
