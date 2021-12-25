A white Christmas is so rare in Vancouver that in the last twenty years, we’ve only experienced it on three occasions. However, the majority of Metro Vancouver woke up to snow on Christmas in 2021, increasing the rare occurrence to four times.

Although it’s not uncommon to see snow in December, it usually disappears before all too long, thanks to the rain.

Here’s a look back at the last time Vancouver had a white Christmas.

Vancouver White Christmas History

The last time Vancouver had a white Christmas was thirteen years ago in 2008 when a series of snowstorms broke 44-year-old records for the snowiest Christmas ever in the Lower Mainland.

In fact, it was the first white Christmas to strike the Lower Mainland since 1998.

Within the last two decades, Vancouver has only experienced a white Christmas in 1996, 1998 and 2008. We can now add 2021 to that list.

Across Canada and many parts of America, record snowstorms have hit cities on Christmas Day, including Vancouver.

The monthly snowfall in December 2008 was nearly 109 centimeters in total when all was said and done. The last white Christmas Vancouver experienced also happened to be the whitest Christmas in recent memory as it shattered records.

Outside of Vancouver, cities in metro Vancouver, especially in areas with higher elevation like North Vancouver and Burnaby Mountain, also became reacquainted with snowmageddon.

According Environment Canada, Prince George is the only city in B.C. that has seen a white Christmas almost every year since 1955.

