It’s So Cold That Chunks Of Ice Are Flowing Down The Fraser River

You may have noticed it’s been a little bit colder this past week. Okay, a lot colder, so much so that the Fraser River has ice flowing in it.

The ice floating in the river fortunately won’t be a danger to any ships, it’s just cool to look at.

Ice In The Fraser River

As the arctic outflow is descending throughout the province, a brush of cold weather dropped temperatures down to a – 14 C in Metro Vancouver and broke records throughout B.C.

Although bodies of water have not completely frozen over, it is enough to freeze off chunks in lakes, ponds, and even the Fraser River.

Check out the amazing images captured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleksander Trzebski (@cassalek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karyn Austin (@kirtankaryn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Middleton (@dickchinigan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inn At The Quay Hotel (@innatthequay)

With more snow forecasted to be on the way for Metro Vancouver for Thursday, be sure to bundle up.

