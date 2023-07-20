Get ready to be dazzled by beautiful displays as stars streak across the sky.

The Perseid Meteor Shower have begun illuminating skies across the country and lucky individuals may have already spotted a few. However, the peak will take place next month.

During this time you can see an incredible number of meteors. In fact, you can expect to see between fifty to a hundred meteors an hour in places where the sky is very dark. It’s one of the most impressive skywatching opportunities of the year.

Viewing The Perseid Meteor Shower

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the Perseid meteor shower is scheduled to take place from July 17 to August 24, 2023, with the peak falling on the night of August 12-13 this year.

In order to see the meteors most clearly, stargazers should opt to travel outside of city limits as light pollution from the city lights obscures the view.

One great spot is Porteau Cove, a provincial park about halfway in between Vancouver and Squamish. In addition, higher elevations provide optimal vantage points to avoid lights below.

Viewing Tips

Find somewhere comfortable, and avoid bright lights as much as possible (including your phone).

Give your, eyes some time to adjust to the dark—up to half an hour, so set-up to view earlier.

The meteors will be quick, small streaks of light, so look up straight.

Experts suggest watching from a reclined position (i.e. in a sleeping bag), to get a wide view of the sky.

Constellation Treat

These meteors get their name because they look like they’re coming from the direction of the constellation Perseus (near Aries and Taurus in the night sky). Normally Perseids in that area can be hard to spot from the perspective of Earth.

Therefore, this shower is a real constellation treat.